E.On Se (EONGY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 20th

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.406 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from E.On’s previous annual dividend of $0.36.

EONGY stock opened at $11.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $12.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.87.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EONGY shares. DZ Bank upgraded E.On from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

