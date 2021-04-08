Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Stake Trimmed by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Eaton were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Eaton by 605.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 11,769 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $1,555,508.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $140.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $70.54 and a 12 month high of $143.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.27 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eaton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.89.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.