Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.059 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund stock opened at $16.35 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.36. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.97 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41.

In other Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 26,295 shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $415,461.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

