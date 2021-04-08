Eaton Vance Management Buys 328,155 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 178.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 512,245 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,155 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.06% of Cohen & Steers worth $38,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNS. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cohen & Steers by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,766 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 69,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,229,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $165,635,000 after acquiring an additional 293,486 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 44.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNS stock opened at $65.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.10 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.59 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 28.26% and a return on equity of 58.44%. The firm had revenue of $116.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.04%.

CNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Sidoti upgraded shares of Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

