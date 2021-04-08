Eaton Vance Management Has $38.85 Million Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 877.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 603,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 541,516 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $38,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.22.

In related news, CFO Harold R. Carpenter sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $200,089.89. Also, Director Reese L. Smith III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $90,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,526 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,858.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 97,774 shares of company stock worth $7,929,890. 2.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PNFP opened at $89.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.37. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.84 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $304.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 6.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from Pinnacle Financial Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

