Eaton Vance Management Has $45.70 Million Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 27.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 338,855 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 73,888 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $45,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.3% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,509 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $11,731,760 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

TMUS opened at $130.02 on Thursday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.47 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $133.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.04.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.