Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 164,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,196 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $34,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,257,000 after buying an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited raised its position in AON by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Madison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of AON by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AON stock opened at $236.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49 and a beta of 0.83. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $167.45 and a 12-month high of $236.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.07%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AON from $219.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.46.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

