Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

EVT opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

