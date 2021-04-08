Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (EVT) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 22nd

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
EVT opened at $26.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $16.98 and a fifty-two week high of $26.72.
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
