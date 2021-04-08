Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $13.92 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) will post sales of $13.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edap Tms’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.46 million and the lowest is $12.38 million. Edap Tms reported sales of $8.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Edap Tms will report full year sales of $63.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.84 million to $65.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $80.49 million, with estimates ranging from $76.11 million to $84.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Edap Tms.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EDAP shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Edap Tms in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edap Tms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edap Tms has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of EDAP stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.28. 112,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,089. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.44 million, a P/E ratio of -154.67 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 28.7% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter.

About Edap Tms

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases worldwide. It operates in two divisions, High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urological Devices and Services (UDS).

