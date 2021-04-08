EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $57.52

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $57.52 and traded as high as $61.34. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $60.60, with a volume of 23,782 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.57.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transportation, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Brazil, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources.

