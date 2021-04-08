eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.
EGAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.
In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. eGain has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $20.88.
eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About eGain
eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.
