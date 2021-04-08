eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

EGAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,135.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 34.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in eGain by 187.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 145,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 94,671 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in eGain by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 85,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in eGain by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in eGain by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 17,909 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in eGain by 118.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 62,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,771. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.68 million, a PE ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.61. eGain has a one year low of $7.35 and a one year high of $20.88.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. Research analysts expect that eGain will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

