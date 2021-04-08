Eight Capital Reiterates “C$8.00” Price Target for Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO)

Nano One Materials (CVE:NNO) has been given a C$8.00 target price by analysts at Eight Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s previous close.

CVE NNO opened at C$5.29 on Tuesday. Nano One Materials has a fifty-two week low of C$0.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 20.23 and a current ratio of 20.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.36. The stock has a market cap of C$503.77 million and a P/E ratio of -75.57.

In other Nano One Materials news, Director Paul Frank Matysek sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.25, for a total value of C$62,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,659,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,372,393.75.

Nano One Materials Corp. engages in the production of high performance cathode materials used in lithium ion batteries in Canada. It serves the energy storage, specialty ceramics, pharmaceutical, semiconductors, aerospace, dental, catalysts, and communications markets. The company has a strategic agreement with Pulead Technology Industry Co, Ltd.

