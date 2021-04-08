Elamachain 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.73 Million (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. One Elamachain coin can currently be bought for $0.0289 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Elamachain has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Elamachain has a market cap of $21.47 million and $5.73 million worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.62 or 0.00056416 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $367.56 or 0.00635607 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00083742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00030194 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

Elamachain is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 741,721,125 coins. Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elamachain’s official website is www.elamachain.io . Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Elamachain Coin Trading

