Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Up 6.1%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s stock price was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $120.22 and last traded at $120.16. Approximately 15,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,081,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Elastic from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Elastic from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Elastic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.65.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.41. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.17 and a beta of 1.16.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.30. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 22.51% and a negative net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $157.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.47 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $1,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,647,965.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.89, for a total value of $1,692,674.37. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,477,495.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,468 shares of company stock worth $17,628,196. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth $13,435,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Elastic by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,536,000 after acquiring an additional 127,951 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Elastic during the third quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Elastic by 71.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 555,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,909,000 after purchasing an additional 230,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

About Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

