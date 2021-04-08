Electric Vehicle Zone Tops 1-Day Volume of $1,044.00 (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 27.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market capitalization of $90.77 million and $1,044.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 305.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Electric Vehicle Zone alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00071107 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.48 or 0.00265608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00005524 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $466.07 or 0.00801329 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,202.43 or 1.00068318 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00017618 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $414.18 or 0.00712099 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electric Vehicle Zone should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electric Vehicle Zone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electric Vehicle Zone and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.