Elitium (EUM) One Day Volume Tops $256,025.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 8th. One Elitium coin can now be bought for about $5.14 or 0.00009049 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $154.54 million and $256,025.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.68 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00021798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.12 or 0.00630873 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00081422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

