Ellenbecker Investment Group Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

VTI traded up $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $212.51. 92,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,816. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $132.42 and a twelve month high of $212.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $191.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

