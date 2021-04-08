Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $18.76 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 17.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 77,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,038 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 6.6% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $18,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $2.53 on Thursday, hitting $254.43. The stock had a trading volume of 35,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,564. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $155.13 and a one year high of $255.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $242.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.59.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

See Also: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.