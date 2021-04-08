Ellenbecker Investment Group Purchases 16,511 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 56.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,511 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.8% of Ellenbecker Investment Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 13,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 5,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 199,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,907,543. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.58 and a 1 year high of $50.53.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.