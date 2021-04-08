Ellenbecker Investment Group Sells 1,913 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ellenbecker Investment Group trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,913 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.24. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,699. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.71.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

