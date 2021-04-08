ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €12.87 ($15.14) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12.

ElringKlinger Company Profile

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

