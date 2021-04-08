ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) has been given a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective by stock analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZIL2. Warburg Research set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.27 ($15.61).

Shares of ETR ZIL2 opened at €12.87 ($15.14) on Tuesday. ElringKlinger has a 12-month low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 12-month high of €17.46 ($20.54). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €12.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.12.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, Services, and Industrial Parks.

