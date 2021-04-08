EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $114.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.23 and a 200 day moving average of $89.43. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $52.94 and a 12-month high of $115.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $2,854,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

