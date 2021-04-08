Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OTIS opened at $69.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.80. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.26 and a fifty-two week high of $70.67.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%.

OTIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

