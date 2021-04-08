Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $219.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.74. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

