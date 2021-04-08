Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL)’s share price fell 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.42 and last traded at $6.48. 38,089 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,977,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENDP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Endo International from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Endo International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endo International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.64.

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average is $6.45.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. Endo International had a negative net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 85.80%. The business had revenue of $760.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Endo International plc will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Endo International news, Director Shane Cooke sold 17,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $149,558.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 92,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 9,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 36.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 35,090 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Endo International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

