ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Announces Annual Dividend of $1.20

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, April 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 1.195 per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This is a boost from ENN Energy’s previous annual dividend of $0.81.

Shares of ENN Energy stock opened at $64.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.56. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $70.95.

Get ENN Energy alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENN Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.