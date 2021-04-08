Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy enjoys a strong position in the solar market by manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. As of Dec 31, 2020, the company shipped more than 32 million microinverters worldwide. Enphase is making good progress on launching the IQ 8 PV, the world’s first grid independent microinverter. It projects to launch the portable Ensemble-in-a-Box solution in fourth-quarter 2021 and has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, plummeting power prices and weaker financing environment amid the COVID-19 induced capital crunch may lead to project cancellations, thereby hurting Enphase. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Pandemic induced fears of insufficient tax equity financing for solar projects might also lead to delay or cancellation of projects.”

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

ENPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $118.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.63.

ENPH stock opened at $150.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Enphase Energy by 31.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 55,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,112 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Enphase Energy by 40.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 615,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,868,000 after purchasing an additional 177,304 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 261.7% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Enphase Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 16,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enphase Energy (ENPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.