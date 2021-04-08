Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $172.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Enphase Energy enjoys a strong position in the solar market by manufacturing fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. As of Dec 31, 2020, the company shipped more than 32 million microinverters worldwide. Enphase is making good progress on launching the IQ 8 PV, the world’s first grid independent microinverter. It projects to launch the portable Ensemble-in-a-Box solution in fourth-quarter 2021 and has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, plummeting power prices and weaker financing environment amid the COVID-19 induced capital crunch may lead to project cancellations, thereby hurting Enphase. A comparative analysis of its historical EV/EBITDA ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture. Pandemic induced fears of insufficient tax equity financing for solar projects might also lead to delay or cancellation of projects.”

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $232.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna raised Enphase Energy from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $108.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $177.63.

ENPH stock opened at $150.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $229.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $162.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.52.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $264.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 24.69%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 5,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.43, for a total transaction of $1,176,903.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,772 shares in the company, valued at $25,302,709.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total transaction of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,144,610.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,471 shares of company stock worth $37,630,844 in the last three months. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,010,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,633,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976,690 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in Enphase Energy by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 4,188,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $345,931,000 after purchasing an additional 904,307 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,200,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,691,000 after purchasing an additional 49,475 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Enphase Energy by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $205,728,000 after purchasing an additional 221,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Enphase Energy by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,329,000 after purchasing an additional 420,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

