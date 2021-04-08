Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) vs. Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Head to Head Contrast

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) and Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Enstar Group alerts:

67.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.8% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enstar Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Enstar Group has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kinsale Capital Group has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enstar Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enstar Group $2.57 billion 2.17 $938.09 million N/A N/A Kinsale Capital Group $315.89 million 11.89 $63.32 million $2.41 68.41

Enstar Group has higher revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enstar Group and Kinsale Capital Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enstar Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kinsale Capital Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus target price of $199.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Enstar Group.

Profitability

This table compares Enstar Group and Kinsale Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enstar Group N/A 22.97% 5.11% Kinsale Capital Group 16.47% 13.42% 4.81%

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Enstar Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enstar Group

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It operates in three segments: Non-Life Run-Off, Atrium, and StarStone. The Non-Life Run-Off segment engages in the running off property and casualty, and other non-life lines of businesses. It also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry. The Atrium segment is involved in underwriting various classes, including marine, aviation, transit, property and casualty binding authorities, reinsurance, accident and health, and non marine direct and facultative. The StarStone segment offers a range of property, casualty, and specialty insurance products to multi-national, and small and middle-market clients. It operates in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Castlewood Holdings Limited and changed its name to Enstar Group Limited in January 2007. Enstar Group Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Enstar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enstar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.