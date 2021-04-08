Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Joseph Colella Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Apr 8th, 2021

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit