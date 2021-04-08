Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Joseph Colella Sells 1,600 Shares of Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total transaction of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $118.63 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 60.84 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.93 and a 1-year high of $126.41.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Entegris by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entegris has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.20.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

