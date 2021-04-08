Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $113.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.45.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Entergy by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Entergy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Entergy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.85. 1,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,954. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

