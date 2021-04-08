Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $113.45 Average PT from Brokerages

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $113.45.
ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Evercore ISI raised Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.
In related news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.85. 1,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,552,954. Entergy has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 70.37%.
About Entergy
Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.
