Enzyme Price Tops $94.26 (MLN)

Enzyme (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Enzyme coin can now be bought for approximately $94.26 or 0.00162267 BTC on popular exchanges. Enzyme has a market cap of $168.98 million and approximately $3.40 million worth of Enzyme was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enzyme has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enzyme Profile

Enzyme is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme’s total supply is 1,824,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,792,738 coins. Enzyme’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

