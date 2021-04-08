Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Epiroc AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Epiroc AB (publ) stock opened at $23.53 on Tuesday. Epiroc AB has a 1 year low of $9.13 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.35.

Epiroc AB, together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment, consumables, and service for use in surface and underground mining, infrastructure, civil engineering, well drilling, or geotechnical worldwide. It operates through two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

