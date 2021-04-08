Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for K92 Mining Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:KNT)

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of K92 Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley forecasts that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K92 Mining’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KNT. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.25 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of KNT stock opened at C$6.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 36.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.46. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.09 and a twelve month high of C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.39.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$62.56 million during the quarter.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

