Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for PDC Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope expects that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.64 EPS.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The energy producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%. The firm had revenue of $278.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.83 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PDCE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.07.

PDC Energy stock opened at $35.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. PDC Energy has a one year low of $7.87 and a one year high of $42.79.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $617,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,506.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $740,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,641,567. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,352. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $270,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

