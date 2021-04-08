Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NexGen Energy Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NexGen Energy in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for NexGen Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on NexGen Energy from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on NexGen Energy from $6.75 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NexGen Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NexGen Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.05.

Shares of NXE opened at $4.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.22 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 12.44 and a quick ratio of 12.44. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $4.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXE. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,120,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 843,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 426,243 shares in the last quarter. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of uranium properties in Canada. The company holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering 35,065 hectares located in the southwest Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan.

