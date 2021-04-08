Everence Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 28,117 Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 28,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,980,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PLD. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 512.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 94.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLD stock traded down $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $109.03. The stock had a trading volume of 23,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,949,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.12 and a 1 year high of $112.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 76.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

