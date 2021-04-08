Everence Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 45,529 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 45,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,440,000. PepsiCo makes up approximately 0.6% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.40.

PEP traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.98. The company had a trading volume of 161,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,734,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.57. The company has a market cap of $197.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

