EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) & Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Head-To-Head Review

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Health Catalyst has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EverQuote and Health Catalyst’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 4.22 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -131.61 Health Catalyst $154.94 million 13.85 -$60.10 million ($1.42) -34.30

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Health Catalyst. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Health Catalyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Health Catalyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% Health Catalyst -48.17% -25.57% -14.56%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of Health Catalyst shares are held by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.1% of Health Catalyst shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EverQuote and Health Catalyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71 Health Catalyst 0 0 10 1 3.09

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $57.43, indicating a potential upside of 55.84%. Health Catalyst has a consensus price target of $45.14, indicating a potential downside of 7.32%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Health Catalyst.

Summary

EverQuote beats Health Catalyst on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc. provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc. in March 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South Jordan, Utah.

