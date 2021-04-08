EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Announces Earnings Results

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%.

EXFO stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,191. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.67 million, a P/E ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $4.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EXFO shares. TD Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. EXFO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.18.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

