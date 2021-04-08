EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Northland Securities in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EXFO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. EXFO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.18.

Shares of EXFO opened at $4.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $251.67 million, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.49. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth $613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of EXFO by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of EXFO in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

