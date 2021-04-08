ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires 3,704 Shares of iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in iStar were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iStar by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of iStar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of iStar from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.81. iStar Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $18.55.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.33. iStar had a negative net margin of 13.11% and a negative return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that iStar Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. iStar’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

