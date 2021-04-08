ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 11,030 Shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,030 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COLM. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COLM opened at $106.29 on Thursday. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $57.16 and a 12-month high of $112.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.77, a P/E/G ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $915.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.40 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, COO Thomas B. Cusick sold 9,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $833,567.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,807 shares of company stock valued at $31,801,560 over the last ninety days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.10.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

