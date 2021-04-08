ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Takes $343,000 Position in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 56,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Cenovus Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Cenovus Energy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 23,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the period. 72.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cenovus Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.05.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $7.71 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.39 and a 12-month high of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 3.12.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative return on equity of 12.48% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.0137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

