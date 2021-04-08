eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Sells $860,800.00 in Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $860,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,869,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,015,920.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $857,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total transaction of $965,600.00.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,136,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 9th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $932,800.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 20,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $1,263,400.00.

On Tuesday, January 26th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 10,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $777,000.00.

EXPI traded up $2.04 on Thursday, reaching $43.57. 1,590,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,827. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $3.74 and a one year high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.57 and a beta of 3.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of eXp World in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of eXp World from $26.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. William Blair lowered shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, Puerto Rico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its Website, exprealty.com; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

