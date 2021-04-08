Expanse Price Reaches $0.14 (EXP)

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. In the last seven days, Expanse has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One Expanse coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000239 BTC on exchanges. Expanse has a total market cap of $2.61 million and approximately $30,692.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,043.01 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,072.20 or 0.03570107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $226.92 or 0.00390960 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $643.77 or 0.01109134 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.95 or 0.00468528 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.09 or 0.00423984 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00034035 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003644 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $182.55 or 0.00314505 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (CRYPTO:EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Expanse is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

