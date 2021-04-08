Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Boltwood Capital Management

Boltwood Capital Management lowered its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $54,687.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,235.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,436,094 shares of company stock worth $390,590,898. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.15.

NASDAQ FB traded down $2.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.73. The company had a trading volume of 476,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,829,771. The stock has a market cap of $884.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $271.28. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.74 and a fifty-two week high of $314.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

