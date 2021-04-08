Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to $650.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $585.00 to $650.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

FRFHF stock opened at $445.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $420.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $354.61. Fairfax Financial has a 12 month low of $223.52 and a 12 month high of $449.49. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.07.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

