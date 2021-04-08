Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Fastenal have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Fastenal has been benefiting from higher demand for personal protective equipment (“PPE”) products and sanitizer products, along with the resumption of manufacturing and construction activity. Its aggressive investment to increase Onsite locations, vending machines count and ecommerce business is expected to boost sales in future. Improvement in the sales trend and signings and activity levels among growth drivers is encouraging. However, unfavorable product and customer mix continue to impact its margins. Also, estimates for 2021 have been trending downward over the past 30 days, reflecting analysts' concern over its earnings growth potential.”

Get Fastenal alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Fastenal from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.70.

FAST opened at $49.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $31.64 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.29 per share, for a total transaction of $48,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 5,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 19,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Trading on Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fastenal (FAST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.