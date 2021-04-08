FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after SVB Leerink lowered their price target on the stock from $64.00 to $56.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.64, but opened at $24.86. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. FibroGen shares last traded at $22.25, with a volume of 141,374 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

In related news, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $260,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,696,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $630,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,819,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,240. Company insiders own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FGEN. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of FibroGen by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,228,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,267,000 after buying an additional 2,143,987 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FibroGen by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,897,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,923,000 after acquiring an additional 364,552 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,399,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,094,000 after purchasing an additional 90,719 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,787,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,292,000 after purchasing an additional 182,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 826,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 16,033 shares during the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.35). FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue was up 712.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FibroGen, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

